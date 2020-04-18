Man arrested on multiple charges including home invasion

A Battle Creek man was arrested on multiple charges Friday night.

Around 11:45 p.m., Calhoun County Sheriff’s deputies from the Pennfield Township division were called to the area of Pine Lake Road near Crase Road for a car that was possibly in an accident.

Authorities were investigating a report of a vehicle that had slid off of the road.

Deputies determined the driver had assaulted a nearby homeowner while trying to break into their home then ran away.

K9 Tuco and his handler were able to track the suspect to a nearby building where he was trying to break in.

The 32-year-old Battle Creek man was arrested on charges of home invasion, resisting officers, attempted breaking and entering and driving while intoxicated.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.