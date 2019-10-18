Man arrested for trying to rob Holt bank, deputies say

A man is in behind bars after deputies say he tried to rob a bank in Holt.

The Ingham County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of an attempted bank robbery at the Huntington Bank, 2285 Cedar Street in Holt around 1:45 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17.

The man entered the bank and demanded cash from clerks, police said.

He did not make a mention of having a weapon.

Deputies responded to the scene and discovered the suspect was still inside the bank.

He was arrested without incident.

The 28-year-old Ohio man is currently in the Ingham County Jail.

No one was hurt in the incident.

Deputies discovered the man had a knife on him at the time of the arrest.

His name will not be released until he's arraigned.

