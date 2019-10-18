Man arrested for trying to rob Holt bank, deputies say

HOLT, MI (WILX) -- A man is in behind bars after deputies say he tried to rob a bank in Holt.
The Ingham County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of an attempted bank robbery at the Huntington Bank, 2285 Cedar Street in Holt around 1:45 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17.
The man entered the bank and demanded cash from clerks, police said.
He did not make a mention of having a weapon.
Deputies responded to the scene and discovered the suspect was still inside the bank.
He was arrested without incident.
The 28-year-old Ohio man is currently in the Ingham County Jail.
No one was hurt in the incident.
Deputies discovered the man had a knife on him at the time of the arrest.
His name will not be released until he's arraigned.
