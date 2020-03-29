Man arrested after shooting in Jackson County

A 28-year-old man was arrested after a shooting incident late Saturday night in Hanover Township in Jackson County.

Deputies from the Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to an incident at approximately 11:30 p.m. in the area of Buckman and Moscow roads when they located the Hanover Township man and his vehicle and stopped it, according to Sheriff Steve Rand in a news release. The suspect sustained minor injuries during the arrest.

Preceding the arrest, a 22-year-old Hanover man left a friend's home on Grover Road and the Hanover man was pursued by the suspect, Rand said.

"The suspect shot at the victim several times at the intersection of Hanover and Grover roads," Rand said. "Several more rounds were fired at the victim as he made it to his residence on Buckman Road. The suspect continued to fire rounds at a garage and the victim’s vehicle."

Meanwhile, the victim was able to arm himself after he made it inside his residence and returned fire, when it’s believed he grazed the suspect, Rand said.

"The suspect was pursued by deputies as he attempted to flee and the pursuit came to an end on Tripp Road where the suspect was placed into custody," he said.

A handgun and rifle were recovered and seized from the man’s vehicle.

The suspect was taken to Henry Ford Allegiance Health for treatment of what is believed to be a grazing gunshot wound sustained in this incident, he said. He is lodged at the Jackson County Jail awaiting charges to be filed.

