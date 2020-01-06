Man arrested after series of gunshots

The Lansing Township Police Department said a man is in custody after a series of shots were fired Sunday night and early Monday morning.

Police said at about 11:45 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 5, the East Lansing Police Department received calls reporting gunshots were being fired at an apartment complex on MAC Avenue.

A few hours later at about 1:44 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 6, officers from the Lansing Township Police Department responded to calls regarding reports of gunshots in the area of Hopkins Avenue and Downer Avenue, according to police.

While in the area, police said that Lansing Township officers spoke with various witnesses and was able to gather a vehicle description of a possible suspect.

Police said the officers also searched the area and found one spent .45 caliber shell casing from the intersection.

A few hours after that, around 4:30 a.m., the East Lansing Police Department responded to a report of two suspicious men, one allegedly in possession of a gun at the 7/11 store located at 311 Grove Street.

Police said officers were able to located and stop a vehicle believed to be involved. The vehicle was also similar to the description of the suspect vehicle involved in the reported shots fired call at Hopkins and Downer.

The Lansing Township Police Department said after an investigation was done, East Lansing Police arrested the 23-year-old male driver of the vehicle and obtained a .45 caliber pistol.

The man was taken to the East Lansing jail.

