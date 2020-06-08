Man accused of terror plot seeks to withdraw guilty plea

A former Coast Guard lieutenant accused of plotting politically motivated killings inspired by a far-right mass murderer has asked a federal appeals court to let him withdraw his guilty plea or else throw out his sentence of more than 13 years in prison.

In a court filing Monday, a defense attorney argued that Christopher Hasson’s 160-month prison term was roughly four times longer than sentencing guidelines would have called for if U.S. District Judge George Hazel had not mistakenly applied a “terrorism enhancement” to the sentence.

Prosecutors didn’t charge with any terrorism-related offenses. He pleaded guilty last October to possessing unregistered and unserialized silencers, being a drug addict in possession of firearms and illegal possession of a painkiller.

