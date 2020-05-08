Man accused of releasing green ooze released from prison

The man accused of releasing "green ooze" pollution in Detroit has apparently been released from prison. Gary Sayers, a Michigan resident in his 70s, was released Friday due to coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns.

The pollution around the Electro Plating Service in Madison Heights made national headlines. Drivers reported seeing what they described as a "green ooze" flowing from the building onto I-696 in December 2019.

Sayers will serve the remainder of his one year sentence, which he received for illegally storing hazardous waste, at home.

