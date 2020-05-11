Man accused of killing mom back in court

Testimony is set to begin next week in a murder case in Eaton County. Monday a judge set the preliminary hearing for next Monday.

Robert Justin Shepard, 21, of Mulliken is accused of killing his mother.

Cheryl Arlene Fox, 56, was found dead in her Sunfield Township home in late April.

Deputies were dispatched to the 10000 block of North Clinton Trail in Sunfield Township to check on the well-being of a resident on Sunday, April 26, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office said the caller had gone to the residence to check on a relative whom they had not heard from and saw the relative lying motionless on the floor.

The sheriff's office said once deputies arrived at the scene, after forced entry, they found Fox dead. Deputies said she suffered traumatic head injuries and an edged weapon was found near her body.

The sheriff's office said a description of Shepard and his vehicle was broadcast in a statewide bulletin and detectives began looking for him.

The sheriff's office said officers at the Grand Ledge Police Department made a traffic stop, which led to Shepard's arrest. The sheriff's office said after he was taken into custody, he was interviewed by detectives.

“Our hearts go out to Cheryl’s family and friends who are enduring this senseless, horrific loss, and our prayers are with you," said Eaton County Sheriff Tom Reich. “I commend the response and quick actions of our Deputies in developing and communicating information on the suspect to our law enforcement partners across the state. I also wish to thank the Grand Ledge Police Department for their alert observation and traffic stop of the suspect which led to his arrest.”

Shepard is charged with first-degree premeditated murder. He's behind bars on a $1 million bond.

