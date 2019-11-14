Man, 63, charged after woman found suffering burns

A suburban Detroit man has been charged with assault with intent to murder after a 62-year-old woman was set on fire.

The Wayne County prosecutor’s office says 63-year-old William Helmer of Farmington Hills also is charged with aggravated assault. He was arraigned Thursday.

Police in Redford Township, just west of Detroit, were alerted Saturday that a 62-year-old woman was on the ground and that smoke was coming from her body. She suffered severe burns and was taken to a hospital.

Prosecutors say Helmer and the woman are acquaintances. Members of a police task force arrested Helmer Tuesday.

A probable cause conference and preliminary examination will be held Dec. 3. It was not immediately clear Thursday if Helmer has an attorney.

