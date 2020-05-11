Mammograms save lives

Mammograms reduce the risk of dying from breast cancer.

That's according to a new study of more than a half million women in Sweden.

Scientists compared breast cancer rates among those who got regular mammograms, and those who did not.

They found the mammogram group had 41% fewer cancers that were fatal within 10 years.

They also had 25% lower rate of advanced stage breast cancer.

Experts say despite recent improvements in breast cancer treatments nothing can replace early detection.

The study was led by researchers at queen mary university of london and published in 'cancer.'

Copyright 2020 NBC News. All rights reserved.