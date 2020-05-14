Mall of America to reopen on June 1st

The largest shopping and entertainment complex in North America will partially reopen June 1.

But the Mall of America has to comply with Minnesota’s new safety protocols for slowly reopening the economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The mall has more than 520 stores and restaurants that draw visitors from around the world.

It shut down March 17, though some of its merchants recently began offering curbside service.

All dining venues and attractions will remain closed pending further guidance from the state, though food establishments can offer curbside and delivery service in the meantime.

