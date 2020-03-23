Making at-home face masks with little resources

It started out with a decline in face masks for medical staff.

Now, community members are stepping up to donate homemade face masks, but they are not as effective as surgical masks.

At-home masks should be used as a last resort.

With the short supply of medical masks, a lot of people are relying on making their own.

Although the at-home masks help prevent the spread of the Coronavirus, they are not always up to standards and will allow water droplets to escape.

Surgical masks cover the nose, mouth, and chin of the user.

Experts said bandanas, t-shirts, pillowcases, or even dish towels can be good for making an at-home mask.

Dr. Denny Martin, Chief Medical Officer at Sparrow Hospital said, "There has been some suggestion cotton material like what would be in a bandana style piece of cloth could be used or fashioned to make a mask."

A big priority is to make sure it fits snug around the mouth, nose, and chin.

Doctors said washable, reusable, and breathable material is best to use when making an at-home mask.

A lot of people have been sewing their face masks, but there are techniques to use if someone doesn't have the supplies to sew.

Sparrow Hosptial is accepting mask donations at Eastern High School from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There is also other drop off locations around the city of Lansing.

