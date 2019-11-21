Making a point with a giant hog

It's hard to cut through all the political noise and get some attention these days--but a giant pig will usually do the trick.

The people who brought the hog to St. Johns wanted to make a point about an attempt to get rid of Michigan's term-limits law.

"The lobbyists are suing to abolish Michigan's term limits and we need to get the word out, that's what they're up to and if they're going to sue, and our citizens need to get out there to let their legislatures know, "hey we like our term limits, we want top keep them,'" Jeff Tillman said.

He said people seem to like the giant pig he used to draw attention to his support for Michigan's term-limits law. He said lobbyists are trying to overturn the will of the voters.

"The constitutional amendment we got back in the 90's was voter driven and they're going to go in the courts and kill that-- they've got a lot of folks paying attention," Tillman said.

So why use a giant pig to make that point?

"The idea with the hog is they're always wanting more. Lobbyist want an intensive relationship with the politicians they don't want to have to start a new relationship with a new politician in 6 or 8 years," Tillman said.

And he plans to keep hogging room on the roads to protect the law from people trying to get it repealed.

"If they're going to continue, we're going to be out there and we're getting a lot of support," Tillman said.

Tillman said he's going to keep traveling around the state to make voters aware of the threat to term limits in Michigan.

The lawsuit claims the law discriminates against experienced politicians. It allows three two-year terms in the house and two four-year terms in the Senate.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.