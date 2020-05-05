Makers of COVID-19 drug looking at options

The maker of a drug that can speed recovery of COVID-19 patients says it’s working with other companies to enable them to manufacture its remdesivir for other parts of the world.

However, Gilead Sciences didn’t say anything about what price it would set for the injections, in the U.S. or elsewhere.

The California company got U.S. approval on Friday for use of remdesivir on an emergency basis. That came two days after a Gilead study found the medicine shortened recovery time for hospitalized virus patients to an average of 11 days, versus 15 days for those receiving standard supportive care.

