The majority of women are unhappy with their breast size!

That's according to a new survey of more than 18-thousand women in 40 countries.

48% said they wanted larger breasts, and 23% wanted smaller.

But here is the troubling part, women who were dissatisfied with their breast size were less likely to do self-exams, and felt less confident about detecting changes with their breasts.

The study was led by researchers at Anglia Ruskin University (UK) and published in 'Body Image.'

