Majority of Americans feel pressure to overspend during the holidays

Tis the season for spending.

Bankrate.com is out with a new survey that finds nearly two-thirds of American adults (63%) say they feel pressure to overspend this time of year.

In order to save money, 41% of gift-givers are willing to resort to gift-giving taboos, including 16% who say they would be willing to boycott the tradition altogether.

Additionally, nearly one-quarter (24%) are willing to re-gift and 19% would buy used or secondhand items to cut costs.

Other more popular remedies for overspending on gifts include limiting gift exchanges to only those in the immediate family (53%), actively seeking out coupons and store sales (53%) and giving homemade gifts (36%).

