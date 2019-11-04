Major shortage of child psychiatrists in the U.S.

Some alarming statistics about the supply of child psychiatrists in the U.S.

Researchers from the Rand Corporation looked at data for all 50 states, they found the number of child psychiatrists has increased over the past decade, but there's still a major shortage.

In fact, about 70% of counties do not have a single child psychiatrist.

That means one in five children lack nearby access to these doctors.

The study was led by researchers at the Rand Corporation and published in 'Pediatrics'.

