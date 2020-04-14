Major meat producer warns of shortages

The world's biggest pork processor says shortages of meat could become a problem in the United States.

Smithfield Foods has shut down a plant in South Dakota indefinitely, due to a rash of coronavirus cases among employees.

Slaughterhouse shutdowns are disrupting the U.S. food supply chain, crimping availability of meat at retail stores and leaving farmers without outlets for their livestock.

Smithfield extended the closure of its Sioux Falls plant after initially saying it would idle temporarily for cleaning.

The facility is one of the nation's largest pork processing facilities.

Copyright 2020 NBC News. All rights reserved.

