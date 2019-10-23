Major highway closed due to accident

There are some major road closures at this time that you need to know about.

At 2:15 p.m. southbound US 127, south of 496 is closed until further notice.

And at 2:24 p.m. Ingham County said to avoid southbound US 127 near Mt. Hope due to traffic being backed up.

NEWS 10 is on the scene and has reported seeing a Lansing ambulance leave the scene.

Ingham County Sheriff and Lansing PD are on the scene.

This is a breaking news story, WILX News 10 is working to get more details on this story, and will update the story as more information becomes available,

Stay with News 10 and WILX.com as we follow this situation. Refresh your page to make sure you are seeing the most current information.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.

