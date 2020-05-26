Major changes for Michigan's retail economy begin Tuesday

A major change takes place on Tuesday in Michigan.

Auto shops and retailers are allowed to finally re-open after being closed for two months due the coronavirus outbreak.

On Tuesday, retail stores and car dealerships throughout the state will be back in business, but by appointment only.

This restriction will allow stores to monitor how many people are inside at any given time.

Stores in Michigan will be allowed to have up to ten customers inside, at a time.

Another precaution, all businesses with face-to-face interactions will have to use proper personal protective equipment.

These types of businesses will need to set up some rules to make sure workers are protected.

Gov. Whitmer also lifted restrictions on non-essential health care.

Those restrictions will be lifted on Friday.

Non-essential health care includes: medical offices, dental offices, and common veterinary procedures.

These locations will have to have strict protocols in place in hopes of not spreading the virus.

