Main water valve break causes closure on south Cedar Street

The Lansing Board of Water and Light closed one lane of traffic on S. Cedar St. due to a break in the main water valve.

The closure will affect traffic on S. Cedar St. between E. Michigan Ave. and E. Kalamazoo St.

Work on the water valve is expected to be finished on Saturday, Jan. 18.

Officials say the repairs will not affect local businesses.

During the repair process drivers are advised to expect backed up traffic and seek alternate routes.

