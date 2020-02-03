Mahomes celebrates at Disney World

Just a day after winning the Super Bowl, 24-year-old Patrick Mahomes got to celebrate the victory at Disney World.

The Super Bowl MVP led a parade through the park after leading the Kansas City Chiefs to victory.

One lucky Make-A-Wish child named Nathaniel got to spend the entire day with Mahomes.

Seventeen other Make-A-Wish children also got to visit the Magic Kingdom. Mahomes said he couldn't be more grateful.

"Yeah, we love you. We love you. Your support is amazing. Chief's Kingdom is amazing and we got it. We brought it home. We got the Lombardi trophy," Mahomes said.

It has been a tradition for Super Bowl-winning athletes to visit Disney World every year since 1987.

