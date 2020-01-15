Magik Jones facing life in prison for shooting at police officers

Michael Magik Jones, 27, of Holt, could be facing life in prison for shooting at Lansing police on two occasions in 2018.

Jones will be sentenced on Feb. 19.

He was convicted last week for two counts of attempted murder against police, and possession of firearms by a felon, and a felony firearm.

Police say Michael Jones shot into a building on Mary Avenue near MLK on March 31, before exchanging gunfire with police in two different locations. Jones suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was hospitalized.

Jones has a criminal record from 2010 when he was convicted for attempting to flee and allude police in Eaton County, and attempting to resist arrest in Ingham County, said Scott Hughes, an Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman.

Jones was also convicted that year in federal court on a heroin distribution charge, Hughes said.

