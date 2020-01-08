Madison Heights taking businessman to court

A man, whose business is responsible for the green ooze spill along I-696, is being taken to court by the City of Madison Heights.

Gray Sayers, 77, is serving time in federal prison for illegally storing hazardous materials.

The city wants Sayers to demolish the condemned building that has been leaking the ooze onto the highway. They said it Sayers' company doesn't comply with their wishes, they will condemn the building themselves.

A second building in Detroit, that was also owned by Sayers at one point in time, is also being investigated.

Last week, Environmental Protection Agency crews spent time on-site near Couzens Road taking samples and drilling test holes.

Gov. Whitmer announced her administration would be taking action to clean up the ooze and hold the polluter accountable.

“This situation demonstrates the need for broad reforms to address problems of critical under-funding and under-staffing at the department following eight years of one-party control in Lansing. It’s time for Republicans in the legislature to ensure EGLE has the technology and resources it needs to keep the public safe. They should also pass ‘Polluter Pay’ legislation championed by Democrats in the Legislature that will force polluters to clean up the mess they make. Working with federal and local partners, my administration will stay focused on cleaning up contaminated sites sooner, addressing root causes, and holding polluters accountable," Whitmer said.

