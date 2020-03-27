Macomb County officials arraigned on felony charges

Two Macomb County officials have been arraigned on multiple felony charges Friday.

Attorney General Dana Nessel's office said Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith and former Macomb County assistant prosecutor and chief of operations Benjamin Liston were arraigned on charges including misconduct in office, embezzlement and conducting a criminal enterprise.

The attorney general's office said charges were filed earlier this week against Smith, Liston and current Macomb County Assistant Prosecutor Derek Miller and businessman William Weber.

The attorney general's office said Smith was arraigned and released on a $100,000 personal recognizance bond, ordered to surrender his passport to the District 41B probation office within 48 hours and told not to leave the state.

Nessel's office said he was also directed to have no contact with co-defendants or witnesses involved in the case and to only interact with witnesses to the extent that it relates to the business of the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office.

The attorney general's office said Smith is scheduled for a preliminary exam on April 9 at 8:30 a.m and the hearings may be done remotely.

Liston was also arraigned and released on a $100,000 PR bond, ordered to surrender his passport to the District 41B probation office within 48 hours and told not to leave the state until at least April 9, in addition to not having any contact with co-defendants or witnesses, the attorney general's office said.

Nessel's office said Listen waived his probably cause conference and is scheduled for a preliminary exam at 8:30 a.m. April 9 in 41B District Court, which might also be done remotely.

Smith faces the following 10 charges:

• 1 count official misconduct in office – a five-year felony;

• 1 count tampering with evidence in a civil proceeding – a four-year felony;

• 1 count accessory after the fact to Liston’s embezzlement by a public official – a five-year felony;

• 1 count conducting a criminal enterprise – a 20-year felony;

• 5 counts embezzlement by a public official – a 10-year felony – one count each for years 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018; and

• 1 count of conspiracy to commit forgery – a 14-year felony and a $10,000 additional fine.

Liston faces the following four charges:

• 1 count official misconduct in office – a five-year felony;

• 1 count conducting a criminal enterprise – a 20-year felony; and

• 2 counts embezzlement by a public official – a 10-year felony – one count each for 2016 and 2017.

Miller faces the following two charges:

• 1 count official misconduct in office – a five-year felony; and

• 1 count conspiracy to commit a legal act in an illegal manner – a five-year felony;

Weber, the owner of Weber Security Group, faces the following four charges:

• 1 count forgery – a 14-year felony;

• 1 count larceny by conversion, $20,000 or more – a 10-year felony;

• 1 count aiding and abetting Smith’s embezzlement by a public official – a 10-year felony; and

• 1 count receiving and concealing stolen property – a 10-year felony.

The investigation began after Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel filed a complaint of inappropriate use of forfeiture accounts.

