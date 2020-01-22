Maaco body shop expected to unlock at 9 a.m. Thursday

The Maaco body shop located on Martin Luther King Boulevard is expected to be unlocked at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23 so customers can get their cars.

Judge Stacia Buchanan signed an order Wednesday to evict Doug Parks, the body shop’s owner.

Court records indicate Parks owes his landlord, Larson Real Estate, more than $10,000 worth of rent and fees.

Ingham County Deputy Sheriff George Lammers said he expects to pick up the eviction order by 8 a.m. Thursday so he can unlock the gate.

Lammers said he doesn’t know how many cars have been kept at the body shop, but has received several complaints from people who were customers there.

Some customers have been waiting to get their cars back from a Maaco shop in Lansing for more than seven months.

It’s unclear what condition the vehicles are in. Several cars could be locked up inside the body shop’s building and within fencing behind the building.

For people to get their cars back, they must present Lammers with vehicle titles proving ownership, valid driver’s licenses and spare keys.

Lammers said the vehicle owners will be responsible for removing them off the property. Any vehicles that aren’t removed from the property will be impounded.

Calls made Wednesday to the body shop were directed to the national chain’s customer care department.

