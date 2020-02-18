MWC to hold job fair on Tuesday.

As the 555-million-dollar dairy processing plant takes shape in St. Johns.

Two processing companies are holding a job fair to fill plant positions on Tuesday.

The facility once it is finished will need just under three hundred positions to operate at capacity.

Both firms have currently compiled a list of 260 available positions.

And although the City of St. Johns is excited for the economic boost, city officials are also working very hard to find the needed housing for these new hires.

Heather Hanover, a St. John's City Commissioner says, "We have been looking at things to increase our housing stock, apartments, and different zoning things that could allow us to have more density, more people in town."

She adds, "We want to benefit the townships around us; so, we are hoping for more developments in the area around us as well."

The MWC Dairy Operation will house both a multi-million dollar cheese plant and a milk processing facility.

MWC is hosting Tuesday's job fair.

It is scheduled to run from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

The job fair will be held at at AgroLiquid at 3055 M-21 in St. Johns.

Operations at the new plant are set to begin this October.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.