Spartan Stampede Rodeo says it's all about the community.

Michigan State University Stampede Rodeo.

Participants at the Spartan Stampede Rodeo say it's not just about upholding western traditions it's also about giving back to the community.

"I love this event. It's great for the college, it's great for the local areas, local businesses," Lilly Manning, MSU club president said.

Lilly Manning, a junior at MSU, says the annual rodeo is mainly about western education, but it also puts an emphasis on community. The group says every year part of the revenue from the event goes to different charities, this year there is talk of expanding the pavilion.

"We've donated to the MSU pavilion to put on a new addition here in the next few years. We work with different organizations every year for our charity jackpot barrel race. We donate to a nonprofit organization every year," Manning said.

Vendors say events like the spartan stampede help them stay in business.

"We're actually the non-profit that the rodeo is sponsoring this year. They do the 50/50 raffle where we get the other 50 of it," Alena Kenyon said.

Alena Kenyon and Jordan Sickrey, both volunteers for inside out, a non-profit that focuses on treating veterans PTSD say the rodeo is going to help fund their program for a few extra months and they're extremely grateful.

"We rely on donations and fundraisers like this to fund the program," Kenyon said.

Lilly Manning says that's what the event is all about.

"That's what we try to do, we try to reach out in the community, do community service through that," Manning said.