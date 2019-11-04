MSU’s Steve Garvey, Detroit Tiger Lou Whitaker added to Hall of Fame ballot

Former Michigan State standout Steve Garvey is one of nine modern era players added Monday to the National Baseball Hall of Fame’s ballot for the 2020 class.

The others: Lou Whitaker (former Detroit Tigers second baseman) , Ted Simmons, Dave Parker, Dale Murphy, Thurman Munson, Don Mattingly, Tommy John and Dwight Evans.

Marvin Miller, a former MLB Players Association president, was the lone former baseball executive added to the ballot, according to a news release.

The 16-member Modern Baseball Area Committee will vote on the ballot Dec. 8 at the Baseball Winter Meetings in San Diego. Results will be announced 8 p.m. Dec. 8 on the MLB Network.

Any candidate who receives votes on 75 percent of the ballots cast by the committee will earn election to the Hall of Fame and will be inducted in Cooperstown on July 26, 2020.

They will be inducted along with any electees who emerge from the 2020 Baseball Writers’ Association of America election, to be announced on Jan. 21.

Garvey hails from Tampa, Florida and was inducted into MSU’s Athletics Hall of Fame in 2010.

He played 19 major league seasons, was a 10-time all-star with the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres, and appeared in five World Series.

Garvey played baseball and football at MSU in the late 1960s. He earned a varsity letter as a defensive back, recording 30 tackles in 1967.

He then thrived on the diamond during the spring of 1968 and earned All-America and All-Big Ten honors after hitting .376 with nine home runs and 38 RBI.

Whitaker played for the Detroit Tigers for 19 seasons and compiled 2,369 hits, 244 home runs and 1,197 walks.

He was a five-time All-Star and a key member of the Tigers’ 1984 World Series Championship team.

The Modern Baseball Era Committee meets twice in any five-year period, with the next meeting scheduled for the fall of 2022. It is one of four era committees, each of which provide an avenue for Hall of Fame consideration to players retired more than 15 seasons, managers, umpires and executives.

For more information about each National Baseball Hall of Fame candidate, visit baseballhall.org/modern-baseball-era-ballot-2020.

