UPDATE: MSU President alludes to keeping on Dantonio

Before the Pinstripe Bowl on Friday, MSU President Samuel Stanley Jr. alluded that Coach Dantonio is still the university's choice for head football coach.

One of the questions asked to Stanley was about Coach Dantonio and his return to Spartan Stadium next season.

"I’m excited about the future," he said. "Coach Dantonio has an incredible track record as you know, (he's the) winningest coach in MSU history, so I am pleased with the direction of the program overall.

"The season was not what we hoped for last year, but I think he is the right person," he added.

The Stanley, along with the president of Wake Forest took part in a press conference before the kick off of the game.

President Stanley started off by saying that he is "incredibly" excited to be at the bowl game and what a great opportunity this provides the student athletes.

Stanley also thanked the organizations involved with the trip and said that he was glad that the student athletes got to experience the wonders of New York.

"From the NYSE, to attending the Radio City Christmas Spectacular, visiting the 9-11 Memorial museum and observatory," Stanley said. "I really appreciate these organizations providing our student athletes and travel partners with experiences that will truly last a lifetime."

Athletic Director Bill Beekman also thanked the the Steinbrenner family on behalf of MSU for providing Michigan State with an extraordinary experience at Yankee Stadium.

He added, "Our goal as MSU Athletics is to provide our students with excellent opportunities not only on the field of play but in the classroom to set them up to have great opportunities in their life to pursue."

The Pinstripe Bowl kicked off at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019.

