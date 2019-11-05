MSU’s Sparty rings opening bell at New York Stock Exchange

Michigan State has already made its presence felt in The Big Apple.

Hours before the top ranked Spartans’ scheduled game against No. 2 Kentucky, Sparty rang the opening bell Tuesday morning at the New York Stock Exchange.

MSU’s basketball program confirmed Sparty’s visit to the NYSE on its Facebook and Twitter pages and posted a few photos.

“Look who was up early ringing the (bell icon) at the NYSE this morning,” the posts read.

One of the photos showed Sparty standing next to the NYSE’s bell with mascots for Kentucky, Kansas and Duke.

Coach Tom Izzo’s Spartans tip off against Kentucky at 9:30 p.m. tonight at New York’s Madison Square Garden in the Champion’s Classic.

The event’s first game pits No. 3 Kansas against No. 4 Duke. That game tips off at 7 p.m.

