MSUFCU responds to member complaints of suspicious activity

MSUFCU members are reporting suspicious activity on their accounts.

An MSUFCU member posted on Facebook that his "13-year-old daughter, who never had swiped her card, ever, had an international charge on her account."

News 10 reached out to the credit union.

In a statement to News 10, MSUFCU Chief Marketing Officer Deidre Davis said the credit union's "fraud systems are notifying members of suspicious activity that is not typical to the members' account behaviors."

Davis said members should respond "no" to the message of unusual activity when the transaction is not theirs.

Davis said the credit union has been made aware of the transactions and are actively working with card processors to block the transactions before they are attempted on the cards.

The credit union said if you have a fraudulent transaction post, you are not liable for the transaction. If you're a victim of fraudulent activity, MSUFCU staff will contact you Thursday to reissue a new card and finalize any necessary details.

The credit union said they print cards at their location so you will be able to get it immediately.

Members may receive text, email, or phone notifications to validate unusual transactions and they can monitor their accounts via alerts and through the mobile app, Davis said.

If you do notice unusual activity on your account, you can call 517-333-2424 or 888-393-1172 to report it.

Members can also lock their cards in the mobile app to prevent any unauthorized transactions and can unlock their card before they make a transaction.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.