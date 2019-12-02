MSU warns of fake tickets for Duke game

Plenty of Michigan State fans would pay a small fortune to watch the Spartans take on Duke at the Breslin Center on Tuesday, and scammers are looking to take advantage of them.

MSU told News 10 that fake tickets have been popping up for sale.

The university is recommending that fans use "StubHub" as it is the official resale partner for MSU.

Matt Larson, with the MSU Athletics Department, said once tickets are sold on StubHub, the original ticket is invalid.

Larson said customers, who are purchasing tickets from a third party that is not StubHub, can bring the tickets to the Spartan Ticket Office to see if they are valid.

Larson said buyers purchasing tickets with cash are encouraged to conduct the transaction at the 1855 building, where the Spartan Ticket Office staff can confirm if the tickets are valid.

The Spartan Ticket Office is open Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

