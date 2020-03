A triage has been set up outside the Michigan State University veterinary clinic.

It's a safety measure to help slow the spread of coronavirus.

Doctors are screening pet owners before taking a look at animals.

From there, they're assigning them a color based on their pet's level of need.

If the pet can be treated in the tent, the vets will do so.

Your pet will only be taken into the animal hospital if necessary.

