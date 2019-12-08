Michigan football in bowl games released

December marks the end of college football season and the beginning of Bowl Games to determine who's the best in their conference. Fans patiently waited to hear where their favorite teams were playing on Sunday.

Michigan State University will be playing in the Pinstripe Bowl in New York against Wake Forest.

The Pinstripe Bowl is on Friday, December 27 at 3:20 p.m. at Yankee Stadium.

This will be Michigan State (6-6, 4-5 Big Ten) 12th bowl game during coach Mark Dantonio’s 13 seasons leading the program.

Wake Forest (8-4, 4-4 ACC Atlantic) is aiming for their fourth straight bowl game win, which would be a program first.

This year will mark the 10th edition of the game and the sixth consecutive New Era Pinstripe Bowl to feature competitors from the Big Ten and ACC Conferences.

University of Michigan plays against Alabama at the Citrus Bowl in Florida.

OFFICIAL: No. 13 @AlabamaFTBL and No. 14 @UMichFootball will square off in the 74th edition of the #VrboCitrusBowl on New Year's Day! https://t.co/IJmc9vksXe — Vrbo Citrus Bowl (@CitrusBowl) December 8, 2019

MAC team Central Michigan University will play against San Diego State at the New Mexico Bowl in Albuquerque.

