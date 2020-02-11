HEAD COACH HUNT: Trustee: "We don't want waffling flake"

Michigan State University could have a new football coach by Friday, a source has told News 10 following Monday night's Board of Trustees briefing.

On Tuesday, one trustee went on the radio and took a shot at the candidate who turned down MSU Monday.

Trustee Brian Mosallam had nothing but good things to say about the head coach hunt following Monday night's briefing from Athletic Director Bill Beekman. However, as of Tuesday morning, there seemed to be some frustration from the former Spartan football player in an interview with a radio station.

"At the end of the day, we can't force somebody to come here. Spartan Nation wants someone that wants to be here. We don't want a waffling flake who views this as a destination job," said Mosallam.

That was Mosallam's response after he was asked on 97.1 The Ticket if the search committee made any mistake that might have led to Fickell taking his hat out of the ring for the coaching position.

Mosallam said he doesn't think Beekman or anyone else involved in the search has bitten off more than they can chew.

"They are capable people that are helping, and there are many great Spartans and people that understand this process, and experts and consultants involved. We're not controlling the narrative. We are not out there telling the story and trying to inform people...so social media is ablaze and everyone is drawing conclusions about how this thing transpired," Mosallam said.

He said that the Spartan faithful should stay in their lane.

"Everybody needs to take a collective breath, let the process play out, and let the committee come back to the board with the recommendation," Mosallam said.

And the trustees will do the same.

"My job is to evaluate who the committee brings forward and we're going to go from there. It's really that simple," Mosallam said.

News 10 reached out to Trustee Mosallam for a follow up on the "waffling flake" comment but has not heard back from him.

News 10 asked MSU what involvement President Samuel Stanley has with the search. The university said he's letting Beekman run it and that he trusts the process Beekman and the search committee has underway.

MSU also says President Stanley and the Beekman agree on the type of leader the program needs.

