MSU to present plans as part of Safe Routes to School program

The Michigan State University Action Planning Support Team will be presenting engineering and design plans as part of its Safe Routes to School Program in East Lansing.

The university will share it recommendations for safer walking and biking routes to Pinecrest and Whitehills elementary schools.

The meeting is set to begin at 6 p.m. at East Lansing's Public Library where everyone is welcome to attend. The meeting will inform the city's major infrastructure grant application.

Safe Routes to School works with communities to provide analysis for safer school routes.

For more information click here, or visit here.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.