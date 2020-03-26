MSU to offer satisfactory/not satisfactory grades

Michigan State University announced they will satisfactory/ not satisfactory final grades.

The university said the decision was made to help students cope with the many challenges that have come from the pandemic.

MSU said most students will have the option to have their final grades in each of their courses transcribed on a binary satisfactory/ not satisfactory scale. The university said for undergraduate students, the threshold between satisfactory and not satisfactory will be 1.0.

MSU said faculty will submit their grades as usual to the registrar's office at the end of the semester, then students will have two weeks to view their grades and decide on a class-by-class basis if they would prefer to have their grades recorded on their transcripts with the numerical 0.0-4.0 grade or with the satisfactory, not satisfactory grade.

The university is encouraging students to work with their academic advisors to figure out which option would be best.

For more information, click here.

All MSU transcripts that have any grade reported in the Spring 2020 semester will include a statement explaining the coronavirus pandemic and the university's decision to switch to remote-only instruction, according to the university.

