MSU to hold virtual commencement ceremony May 16

Michigan State University announced it will hold a virtual commencement ceremony on May 16 for all undergraduate and graduate students earning degrees at the end of the 2020 spring semester.

The university said the virtual event will not replace an in-person ceremony and members of the class of 2020 will be invited to participate in a future in-person commencement.

“From a public health standpoint, it simply isn’t safe to hold a traditional ceremony at this time. But the class of 2020 still deserves to celebrate graduation; it is a momentous occasion,” said President Samuel L. Stanley Jr., M.D. “This class has shown incredible resiliency and I couldn’t be prouder. It is disappointing to be unable to express that in person, but we’ve found a way to overcome this challenge — that is what Spartans do.”

The university said the virtual ceremony will be held on MSU's Facebook page beginning at 10 a.m./ 7 a.m. PDT on May 16.

The university said members of the 2020 class, along with their friends and family, are invited to gather online for the ceremony, which will feature remarks from President Stanley and the interim provost as well as musical performances from students in the College of Music.

“I encourage graduates to put on their caps and gowns to celebrate with us,” said Teresa A. Sullivan, MSU’s interim provost. “That way when the president confers the degrees, they can all move their tassels from the right side of the cap to the left together. It is a symbol of their achievement, the support they’ve received from friends and family and going out into the world to do great things as Spartans.”

The university said a recording of the virtual ceremony will be posted to the MSU commencement webpage after the Facebook event.

