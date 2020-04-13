MSU students who still live on campus offered summer option

MSU students who are still living on campus and unable to return home will soon be able to sign up for summer on-campus housing.

MSU officials are expected to send sign-up information to students’ email addresses later this week.

There are about 2,300 students who haven’t checked out of their dorms, and about 1,200 are expected to stay on campus through May 1, said Kat Cooper, an MSU spokesperson.

Students who sign up and pay for on-campus housing will be given the choice to purchase a meal plan.

Holmes Hall, 919 E. Shaw Lane, will be used for summer housing and possibly other residence halls if needed, Cooper said.

MSU officials haven’t determined how MSU students could be housed on campus for the fall semester.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, officials decided to move all spring classes online and the first session of summer classes.

Thousands of MSU students have moved out of the residence halls since officials changed how classes would be held.

MSU offered students a credit of $1,120 if they moved out early. For more information about MSU’s residence halls and on-campus housing options, visit liveon.msu.edu.



