MSU students sue the university over tuition

Michigan State University students are suing the university, asking for a refund on tuition during the coronavirus pandemic.

New York-based law firm Milberg Phillips Grossman is representing the students.

“Despite the cancellation of live in-person instruction, the constructive eviction of students at the University for the remainder of the semester, and the cessation of all campus activities for at least the same time period, the University has not offered adequate refunds of tuition, room and board, and fees paid to cover the cost of certain on-campus services which will no longer be available to students,” the firm wrote in a press release.

The suit claims MSU has not offered a partial tuition refund that reflects "difference in value of live instruction versus online learning."

Monday, MSU President Samuel Stanley said the school is losing between $50 million and $60 million.

News 10 has reached out to MSU for a comment and we have not heard back at this time.

This is a developing news story. WILX News 10 is working to get more details on this story, and will update the story as more information becomes available.

Stay with News 10 and WILX.com as we follow this situation. Refresh your page to make sure you are seeing the most current information.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.