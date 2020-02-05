MSU students share concerns about coronavirus

Coronavirus has travel restrictions in place across the country, and now some Michigan State University students won't be able to travel for spring break.

Some Chinese students are even worried about going home over the summer.

"It's kind of serious by my family. Basically, the government started telling people not to go outside," said Aisong Chen, MSU student.

More than half of MSU's international students come from China with nearly 3,000 students.

"We do have a few students who traveled home to China for the Chinese New Year celebration and they're now unable to return to campus. So we're working with them to figure out what is the best plan," said Krista McCallum Beatty, director of the Office for International Students.

Some have had trouble getting money because many banks in China have closed.

Those whose families are still in China say many streets are empty.

"My parents, basically they just order food online and then just deliver it to the door. They wouldn't allow contact between person to person," said Shiqi Chen, MSU student.

"My parents told me not to go back, as well. I don't want to get infected and then come back and infect other people," said Aisong.

If the virus is not contained, travel restrictions could last longer than expected, leaving international students stuck on campus.

"I do have an internship in Shanghai lined up so I don't know if that's going to affect my internship," said Shiqi.

It's also a concern for students who are traveling abroad over spring break not just to China.

"We talk about the purpose of the travel. Is it for fun? If it is optional travel that they could maybe postpone?" said McCallum Beatty.

As of Wednesday, Feb. 5, there have been more than 24,000 cases of the coronavirus confirmed worldwide.

Only 12 are here in the U.S.

The World Health Organization says they're working with the travel industry to protect travelers.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.