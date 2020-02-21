MSU students march in protest of racist display

Students from Michigan State University held a march Friday in protest of a Wharton Center display that depicted black historical figures hung by their necks from a tree.

The march from the CATA bus station to the Hannah Administration Building rounded out what the Black Student Alliance called "Black Revolt Week." Protesters said they hope the march showed they won't stay silent when they see racism on campus.

Some students said it's hard to stay positive when they see and feel racism around them on a daily basis.

The president of the Black Student Alliance, Sharon Reed-Ravis, said she meets with MSU President Samuel L. Stanley each month. They talk about student concerns in an effort to improve campus culture.

"We finally got the university to commit to a cultural center," said Reed-Ravis, "but we need an in-person diversity training to treat this like Title IX or sexual assault on campus, because it is just as important."

The university has not responded for requests for comments on the march, or the demand for in-person bias training.

