MSU students have mixed feelings about returning to school in the fall

MSU students who decided to stay on campus during the pandemic, say they have mixed feelings about going back to school in the fall.

The school announcing Wednesday the fall term will start September 2nd and incorporate a mix of in-person and online classes.

MSU Junior Garrett Crib says he would feel safer if the school continued all of their classes online.

"If there's no vaccine or any type of treatment or whatever, you know that we can be certain that we'll be okay even if we do get it that we shouldn't rush back. I don't understand why I guess online wouldn't work for the fall or why even risk it?," said Crib.

In a letter on MSU's website president Stanley says that physical distancing and face coverings will be essential.

Some MSU students say they feel safe and excited to go back to in-person learning again.

"I do feel safe. I feel like us college students are really like building are immune system and everything just like being around everybody all the time, so I think we'll be okay," said Savannah Shifflett.

"I'm so happy that classes are going to be back in person. It will be nice to see all of my peers again and be in class and actually understand and get down and see my professors and just kind of get back to normal," said Brandon Runyon.

President Stanley says that the university is taking important steps to ensure the safety for all students and faculty members for the new school year.

President Stanley has invited students to a webcast Friday night where he'll answer questions.

President Stanley has invited students to a webcast Friday night where he'll answer questions.

