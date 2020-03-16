MSU students attend online classes

On any normal day, the MSU Broadcasting Newsroom would be full of students pitching their ideas for their weekly "Focal Point" newscast.

MSU Broadcasting students met online Monday to discuss their plans for a weekly newscast.

Because of coronavirus concerns, they're meeting online.

"I think it's going to work, but everyday, campus keeps getting tighter and tighter," said MSU Journalism Professor Bob Gould. "Most of them were really excited about it, and we said 'this is the most important story you'll do,' and to be in the thick of this, we all have to adapt and change."

That's what they're doing since they can't meet in the same room.

"We can't make this perfect," said Gould. "We can't make this a polished online experience for them, I don't think that's realistic for anybody."

"It's depressing...it really is," said Senior Broadcasting Student Griffin Stroin. "I was so excited to get back here...I had it circled on my calendar, I couldn't wait to get back to East Lansing and now that I'm here, It's not the same."

Nonetheless, the students are still willing to get in front of their webcams.

"Their lives have been turned upside down, but yet, they want to do something to produce some quality journalism," said Gould.

