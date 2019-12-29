MSU student killed in Chicago

A Michigan State University student was killed while at home in Chicago over winter break.

19-year-old Lyniah Bell was staying at her boyfriend's house Friday night when she was fatally shot once in the head.

Police believe it was a domestic situation.

A suspect is in custody.

"Why did he take my baby from me? That's all I want to know," said Bell's mother Evelyn Hightower.

NBC5 Chicago reports Bell was a freshman at MSU and an honor student.

The principal of her former high school North Lawndale College Prep posted on the school's Facebook page saying, "To know Lyniah was to love her. A Peace Warrior and National Honors Society inductee, her extracurriculars included Theatre club, Hoops High, and CAPS (student instructor program). We just can’t say enough good about the positive impact she had on the school community. She will be missed dearly, and our hearts grieve alongside her mother and family."

"I was very proud of her. I couldn't ask for a better child. I just hated our time was cut short," said Hightower.

