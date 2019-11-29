MSU student book store will sell bowl gear

An East Lansing retailer known for selling Spartan spirit wear hasn't given up on Michigan State's football team.

MSU's student book store plans to sell bowl game merchandise if Coach Mark Dantonio's team becomes eligible for one.

Fans will find out MSU's fate Saturday, following it's 3:30 home game against Maryland at Spartan Stadium.

Store Manager Greg Ballein said fans bleed green and white no matter how their teams are doing.

"I'll sell bowl merchandise if they make a bowl. I don't know what bowl that they're up for but yeah we'll sell bowl merchandise. There's always a demand for green and white stuff," Ballein said.

MSU is looking to become bowl-game eligible for the 12th time in the past 13 years.

Dantonio already owns school records for the most bowl appearances and bowl victories.

