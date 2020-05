Michigan State University is celebrating the class of 2020 with an online commencement ceremony Saturday.

The ceremony was rescheduled from the Breslin Center because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

MSU went to online classes March 11 and encouraged students to practice social distancing.

The university said it plans to hold an in person celebration when it is safe to gather in large crowds.

