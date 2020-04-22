MSU seniors disappointed in virtual graduation

Michigan State University is still honoring the class of 2020 despite the coronanavirus pandemic.

The university is holding a virtual commencement May 16 on the MSU Facebook page.

"It's been upsetting in a lot of different ways," said MSU senior Natalie Kerwin.

She is just one of many MSU seniors who are disappointed she won't have a traditional commencement ceremony May 1.

"It's weird, it's a different concept. I don't know how it's going to be. I think just all turning into a Facebook live doesn't seem right," said Kerwin.

It's just one of the many disappointments the Journalism major faced in her final weeks as a Spartan.

"I was supposed to go and cover the team throughout the NCAA tournament, the BIG 10 tournament and all of those were cancelled," she said.

"Just maintaining hope. It's been very, very, very weighing emotionally for a lot of us," said English Education major Cullen Menke.

Menke said he was already set for graduation May 1.

He got his cap and gown last week, but he's not sure if we will wear it May 16.

"I haven't considered it. Maybe in the next couple weeks I might work myself up to that," said Menke.

In the end, the class of 2020 still feels its not the same.

"I appreciate the university for trying," said Engineering major Spencer Goosen.

If 10 a.m. on May 16 doesn't work for you, MSU will be putting the service on its website.

Graduates will then get their degree in the mail after the virtual ceremony, similarly to a traditional commencement.

MSU said this won't replace a traditional in-person ceremony. The unversity plans to celebrate this spring's graduates when it is safe to do so.

