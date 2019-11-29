MSU season finale tickets selling for $2

The MSU Spartans host Maryland at Spartan Stadium for their Senior Day on Saturday.

It's the final game of a roller coaster season, that's left many fans with whiplash.

Tickets on Vivid Seats are selling for as low as $2, the lowest they've been all season.

Despite all that, head coach Mark Dantonio says he's proud with how his team handled it.

Spartans beat Rutgers on Nov. 23, 27-0 which brought their season to 6-6.

Dantonio said Saturday's game against Maryland is a "program game" comparing it to the 2012 season.

In 2012 the Spartans were also 5-6 heading into their finale against Minnesota. They won that game on their way to winning the Buffalo Wild Wings Bowl over Texas Christian University.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.