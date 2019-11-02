MSU returns unsold tickets to rival U of M

Michigan State University football goes head to head with their long time rival University of Michigan on Nov. 16.

The rivalry game has always been a big event for both schools. This year the event will be hosted at U of M's big house.

However, MSU returned their allotment of tickets to sell to students and fans, to U of M.

Those limited number of tickets are now on sale through U of M.

MLive reported that a spokesperson from U of M said it wasn't unusual for visiting opponents to return unpurchased tickets.

The Spartans are currently 4-4, while U of M Wolverine's are 6-2.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.